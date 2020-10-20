Meridian City Council voted on Tuesday to approve Chris Read as the city’s new police chief.
“I’m looking forward to moving that department in a positive direction,” said Read, a veteran law enforcement officer with the Meridian Police Department. “We were already in the process of doing that the past couple of months, but now we have a confirmed department head, and the purpose of the department head is to run that department.”
Read said he started working with the Meridian Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer and then became a canine handler. Read then worked with the State Department in Iraq.
He returned to the Meridian Police Department, where he started and formed the first criminal interdiction unit in the city. He has also worked as a task officer with the FBI.
The patrol division is a priority for Read.
“That is the backbone of the department,” he said. “We’re going to change our mindset from reactive to proactive patrol. And we are actually going to get out in the community and change our whole mindset as far as how we respond and how we patrol.”
Read had the largest marijuana seizure in the state in 2004 and the largest currency seizure in the state in 2007, according to a new release.
“I know my number one priority is to re-establish the public’s confidence in this department,” he told the council before he was approved.
City councilman George Thomas said that he has known Read for several years and noted that he is dedicated to doing what’s correct, even when it’s not easy to do so.
“We’re fortunate to have someone with your credentials,” Thomas said. “We’ve looked at a lot of people in the last 30 years to be police chief, and your credentials are as good or better than anyone we’ve ever considered, in my opinion.”
“We believe Chief Read is the perfect fit for this position,” said Mayor Percy Bland in the news release.
The police department has been without a permanent leader since former police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January.
Interim Chief Lewis Robbins resigned in April and interim Chief Charles Coleman resigned in July.
