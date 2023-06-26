Meridian named 'Best Water in Mississippi'

The City of Meridian was awarded first place in the 2023 Best Water in Mississippi competition recently by the Mississippi Rural Water Association. Meridian was selected over 29 entries.
The majority of Meridian’s fresh water comes from wells and has been recognized numerous times for its quality.
Pictured are Freshwater Superintendent Jimmy Eckman, Will Nofire, Kim Rose, Robert Eckman, Thomas Perkins, Ora Smith, Kenneth Vanderpool, Purvis (Wade) Shelton, Stanley Reeves, Joel McCraw, David Culliver, Robert, Warren, Gabriell Spells and Destiny Redmond.
