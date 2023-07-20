The City of Meridian is moving forward quickly with efforts to replace a section of collapsed sewer pipe at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and D Street.
In a meeting Tuesday, Public Works Director David Hodge said a power company was working in the area several weeks ago when the weight of their truck caused part of the road to sink down. After investigating, it was determined a section of 36-inch sewer pipe had collapsed under the road.
“It’s a major sewer line,” he said.
Jason Gault of Kimley Horne, an engineering firm contracted to help the city with parts of the federal consent decree related to physical sewer infrastructure, said crews attempted to run a video camera through the pipe on July 5 but hadn’t been able to get the camera to go all the way through. Unfortunately, he said, that means the city won’t know the extent of the damage until the pipe is dug up.
Hodge said the repairs, which will be paid for out of consent decree funds, are needed in a timely manner. The council on Tuesday was being asked to approve the work under the city’s existing contract with Hemphill Construction, he said.
The city has a $9.7 million term bid with Hemphill, which is currently repairing sewer line issues in the medical district as its first task order under the contract. The 36-inch line repair will be considered task order two, Hodge said.
Gault presented the council with an estimated cost of approximately $508,000, which he said was the worst case scenario. Hopefully, he said, the problem will be isolated in one section of pipe that can be replaced quickly and for much less.
With a need to move quickly, Gault said he hoped to see work begin within a week.
