Richie McAlister is no longer the city of Meridian’s chief administrative officer after Mayor Percy Bland asked him to resign, the mayor said Tuesday.
“I just don’t think there was a path forward between my office and the city council for a good working culture with him as my CAO,” Bland said. “We want to continue to move forward.”
McAlister had been on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act since early December, according to the city. He was appointed to the post in December 2017.
“It’s a personnel matter and I cannot comment,” McAlister said Tuesday.
McAlister and the city council had been at odds over the past year, with some council members attempting to remove his salary.
The mayor and the council will discuss the issue at its next meeting on March 3, Bland said.
