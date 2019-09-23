Meridian Mayor Percy Bland proposed a budget plan Monday that would prioritize street improvements.
The city council was expected to vote on the fiscal year 2020 budget following a public hearing Monday night, but leaders said they needed more time to look at options.
Meridian has a gap in revenue of $682,000 which would be covered by raising property taxes by 2 mills, according to Bland.
He suggested taking $582,000 from the tax increase and putting it directly toward paving and potholes, with the remaining $100,000 set aside for the Lakeview golf course.
If the council does not want to use $100,000 for Lakeview, the entire $682,000 could go to fixing streets, he said.
The funds would be put in a legislative account controlled by the council, according to the mayor.
“This is one of the biggest things that people talk about here,” Bland said. “If people can get a tax increase and they see the value of their tax increase being set aside solely and earmarked for that, let’s do it.”
Bland referenced an Aug. 28 editorial in The Meridian Star that shared residents' frustrations with the condition of city streets.
As of Monday evening, an informal readers poll that accompanied the editorial showed that 32 percent of respondents would use any extra money on paving, surpassing all other suggested issues, including law enforcement (14 percent), education (8 percent), parks and recreation (4 percent) and other (8 percent).
An informal readers poll from Sept. 17 showed 17 percent of respondents would favor a Meridian tax increase if it meant better roads and services, while 15 percent were opposed and two percent were not sure.
The mayor said, in addition to the tax increase, he would still support $582,000 in cuts he presented to the council Friday, including six unfilled funded police positions for a total of nearly $330,000.
The other cuts would include:
- $25,000 to help fix the air conditioner at a fire station
- $227,000 in unfilled funded public works positions, including welder, engineer, and survey party chief
The only Meridian resident to speak about the budget at the hearing was Reuben Little, who said he would not be opposed to a tax increase if it would keep Lakeview open.
“I’m begging you to reconsider keeping Lakeview golf course open,” he said.
If the city does not transfer $100,000 from the general fund, it cannot keep the golf course open off revenues alone, Bland said.
It's not clear if the council will vote for a tax increase.
“I think we’re going to go back and look at some other options, just to make sure that if we do a tax increase, that it is for the benefit of the city, but at the same time, if we don’t do a tax increase, how will it hurt the city,” Ward 4 council member Kim Houston said following the meeting.
A vote on the budget and a possible tax increase is now expected at a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
