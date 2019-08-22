Meridian Mayor Percy Bland named Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood interim director of the city's parks and recreation department on Thursday.
Norwood has represented District 4 on the Board of Supervisors for five terms. A Democrat, Norwood is running unopposed for re-election in November.
The appointment was announced at a noon news conference at City Hall.
“He is a proven leader,” Bland said.
Bland said the state ethics commission ruled that Norwood would be able to continue to work for the city and retain his supervisor position. Norwood, however, would have to recuse himself in some circumstances.
Norwood's appointment comes after the city council rejected the administration's proposal to hire Gerard McCall, of Madison, as parks and recreation director, 3-2, in January.
Councilwoman Kim Houston, at the time, cited McCall's residency in Madison as one reason for the rejection.
The city has been without a parks and recreation director since Kelvin McGruder was fired in July 2018.
McGruder had at first been placed on administrative leave in May, 2018, after a state audit was initiated into the city's parks and recreation department. He was subsequently fired after he violated a warning not to have contact with other city employees. McGruder's contact was with city councilman Weston Lindemann.
Councilman George Thomas, in January, said he believed the city needed a full-time person to run the department, and said the council shouldn't wait any longer to fill the position.
