Meridian faith leaders and community members gathered in front of city hall Thursday to mark National Day of Prayer by calling on God to bless and protect the Queen City.
The annual program brings together ministers from a variety of denominations to pray for various topics including the military, government, schools, business leaders, law enforcement and more. This year’s prayers also included the communities of Rolling Fork and Amory which were devastated by tornadoes in March.
Sister Brenda Buxton, who led a prayer for the children, called on God to act in the hearts of Meridian’s youth to lead them from the path of violence, drugs and gangs that have fueled recent violence in parts of the city.
“We know that this is Satan,” she said. “He’s come against God’s will for our children, and we must intercede for them. We know we cannot overcome these temptations on our own.”
Lt. Carl Scroggs, who serves as chaplain on board Naval Air Station Meridian, also asked for God’s intervention among the younger generations. Perceptions of military service are different in today’s youth and it has become difficult, he said, to find individuals who are both physically and mentally fit and willing to serve in the armed forces.
“We pray that you would raise up a generation willing to serve their country,” he said. “We need more people of faith in our services, in our leadership.”
Scroggs also prayed those in the service needing mental health treatment would feel empowered to seek out the resources available to them. The Navy can help, he said, but sailors must ask.
“We have so many resources in the military to help them,” he said. “Give them the courage to ask.”
Meridian’s prayer event was held as communities throughout the country recognized and took part in National Day of Prayer, which is observed on the first Thursday in May.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday issued a proclamation declaring the theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.