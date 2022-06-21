A Meridian man accused of killing his uncle in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Christopher Denson, 44, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Kassie Coleman’s office.

Denson was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Wright to serve 40 years without the possibility of parole as a habitual offender on the murder charge and 10 years on the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Denson was indicted on Oct. 6, 2021, for murdering his uncle, 69-year-old Almond Turner, on Nov. 23, 2019 in Meridian. The shooting occurred during a birthday party at an event hall at 5051 Highway 493.

Police said at the time that Denson left the party and went to his vehicle, walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle and fired five or six shots. The shots struck Turner in the head and chest, killing him, according to police.

Denson was arrested at an apartment on Highway 39 North the day after the shooting.

Turner was a retired assistant police chief and member of the school board from Covington, Georgia.

The case was investigated by the Meridian Police Department.