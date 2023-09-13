A Meridian man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Wednesday in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson.
The charge stems from a May 3, 2022, search warrant at the residence of 44-year-old Jeremy Lovell, which uncovered 630 grams, or roughly 1.4 pounds, of methamphetamine and two firearms.
Lovell has previously been convicted of commercial burglary and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and cannot legally own firearms.
Sentencing in the case is set for Dec. 12, with Lovell facing a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The case was investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam T. Stuart is leading the prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.