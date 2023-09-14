A Meridian man will spend more than seven years in federal prison after being sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Wednesday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson.
Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 31, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies and Mississippi Department of Corrections officers found nine firearms in his possession while conducting a search on Feb. 19, 2020. He had previously been convicted of felony burglary of a dwelling and cannot legally possess firearms.
Watson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on March 21.
The case was investigated by LCSO and the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew W. Allen and Charles W. Kirkham are leading the prosecution.
