Meridian mall movie theatre to reopen under new ownership with luxury seating

The movie theatre at Uptown Meridian, formerly known as Bonita Lakes Mall, will reopen with luxury reclining seats and an expanded food and beverage menu under new ownership this fall, according to a news release.
After the grand reopening of Golden Ticket Cinemas Meridian 9, more remodeling and upgrades, including a full dine-in menu, are expected in 2021.
"The upgrading of the theatre is long overdue, but our first goal is getting the theatre reopened so we can get movies back on screen for the moviegoers in Meridian," said a statement from John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas. "The goal is to bring many large market amenities to Meridian."
Work will begin next month and the theatre is expected to be open for the 2020 holiday season, according to a representative with Uptown Meridian.
