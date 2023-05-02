Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, the Meridian Little Theatre will present the final show of its 90th season with the production of "BIG FISH" starting Thursday.
"BIG FISH" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son Will, who is about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
“The MLT cast of 46 community members has worked incredibly hard over the last six weeks to bring nearly 15 different settings to life,” Artistic Director Tiffany McGehee said. “Each actor plays at least two different characters, some as many as six different characters. This production will end up having approximately 120 characters played by 46 people.”
Andrea Thaggard makes the magic happen with her costume design. Thaggard is responsible for coordinating and sourcing dresses and pants ranging from several decades as well as creating giant and mermaid costumes.
“Our 46 actors have an average of three costume changes; some have four, five, or six,” Thaggard said. “In other words, we have 138 costumes for this production, but I love seeing the transformation from Monday when they do a run-through to Wednesday’s dress rehearsal when these actors become their characters. They feel so good on the stage, and I know audiences will be able to see that in this fun show.”
Nicolette File plays Sandra Bloom in three parts of her life. File moved to Meridian with her partner Ian in February 2022. In California, File worked with many theatre production companies. She has also worked in front of and behind the camera. File was trained with Actor’s Edge, taught by Aaron Metchnik. She has also taken workshops with James Cromwell and Alan Arkin.
File found MLT when she wanted to get back into acting after the birth of her son, Brenner.
“My character is a dreamer, a lover of life and her family. She is smart, impulsive, passionate and strong,” File said. “I love Sandra, and I have a lot in common with her. Playing her in the three stages of life is a challenge, especially with the voice changes and the accent.
“I would like to add how honored and humbled I am at how MLT has accepted and loved me. They have graced me with incredible patience as I re-enter the world of musical theatre. I also want to thank Ian for his patience and support through all of this.”
Overflowing with heart and humor, "BIG FISH" is a big production, and MLT could not have done it without the support from Structural Steel Services Inc., and the dedicated season members who fill every audience with an energy for which actors love to perform.
MLT board member Donna Jill Johnson agrees. “I always say MLT is one of the best investments in our community,” she said. “I remember when the theatre was located on North Hills Street (then 52nd Street). To this day, I have enjoyed such professional performances right here in our little town.”
McGehee said, “For 90 years, MLT has been producing plays and musicals, and 'BIG FISH' is the perfect spectacle and storytelling journey needed to wrap up this 90th season. 'BIG FISH' is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre — for an experience that’s richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself.”
"BIG FISH" will run Thursday through Sunday, May 4-7, at 7 p.m. and includes a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets can be purchased online at www.meridianlittletheatre.com
MLT will sell memberships for its next season this summer with information to be posted on MLT’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
