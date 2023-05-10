A cover story featuring Meridian native and country music singer Holly Brand, who this week was selected as one of eight semifinalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and a profile on local OB/GYN Dr. Ronnye Purvis, who has delivered thousands of area babies during his career, are just two of the enlightening stories readers will find in the latest edition of Meridian Life magazine available Thursday.
The free community magazine, showcasing the people and communities of Lauderdale County, can be found at many area retail and business locations. The publication, which is produced by The Meridian Star, is also available at the newspaper office in downtown Meridian while supplies last.
Additionally, a link to the digital flipbook version of Meridian Life can be found here.
