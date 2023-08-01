Meridian resident Craig Wilkes works to showcase local farmers and gardeners through the Earth's Bounty festival and Love and Peas Community Garden. Don't miss his story, as well as those of other Lauderdale County residents, in the latest edition of Meridian Life magazine, available at many area retail and business locations. The publication, which is produced by The Meridian Star, is also available at the newspaper office in downtown Meridian while supplies last.
Additionally, a link to the digital flipbook version of Meridian Life can be found here.
