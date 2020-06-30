Meridian leaders are considering a proposal to add more cameras throughout the city.

Currently, there are 20 cameras in three park areas.

Mark David Howard, a representative of Mississippi Power, discussed adding eight cameras to two more parks at a city council work session Tuesday.

There is a possibility for a full citywide enhancement that would include 33 additional cameras and nine license plate recognition cameras, according to Mississippi Power.

Some of those cameras would be able to detect gunshots and aggressive behavior, according to Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman.

Howard estimated the system could cost the city $10,000 a month.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to possibly expand this service in Meridian,” Howard said in a statement. “Our customers are seeing much success with this program in improving public safety and enhancing quality of life.”

Other matters

The city council is also considering drafting a resolution in support of relocating the Confederate monument at the Lauderdale County courthouse.

The resolution would require three votes by the council to pass and Council Vice President Weston Lindemann of Ward 5 said he expected it could be brought up at the next council meeting on July 7.

N'spire Walker, president of Dream Team of the South, provided a plan of action to the council that called for the monument to be moved to a Confederate cemetery.

The monument is on public property owned and maintained by the county, according to Lauderdale County Administrator Chris Lafferty.

The Board of Supervisors is the public body responsible for maintaining it, Lafferty said.

He said earlier this month that any position that the board takes will be in light of a state statute, Miss. Code Ann. 55-15-81.

The statute prohibits the alteration of historical monuments and memorials erected on public property.

“The governing body may move the memorial to a more suitable location if it is determined that the location is more appropriate to displaying the monument,” according to the statute.