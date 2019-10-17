Teacher shortages and state testing were some of the issues discussed by local school leaders during a forum Thursday night in Meridian.
John-Mark Cain, superintendent of the Lauderdale County School District, and Amy Carter, who leads the Meridian Public School District, spoke during the forum at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
The event, part of a year-long series on public education in communities around the state, was hosted by the Mississippi Humanities Council through a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation. Other programs have been held in Jackson, Clarksdale, Hernando, Tupelo and Biloxi.
Last month, a similar discussion in Meridian focused on funding, charter schools and school choice.
Thursday's event was moderated by Lloyd Gray, executive director of the Phil Hardin Foundation.
Cain highlighted the district's graduation rate of 86 percent and its development of a strategic plan, but noted its struggles with funding and teacher shortages.
Cain said that fewer people are studying education in college, and some who graduate in the field choose to teach leave Mississippi for other states where salaries are higher.
Some teachers, tired of the low pay and pressure to improve test scores, leave the field altogether, he said.
"I don't think in this day and age we will match the salary to the stress level," Cain said, emphasizing that most teachers enter the field because they like to see children learn.
"Teachers just want to go in the classroom and teach," he said.
In her comments, Carter highlighted the district's success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, which has been implemented across the school system.
Like Cain, Carter said the district also struggles with finding good teachers.
"The most difficult part as a superintendent has been filling our classrooms with passionate and qualified educators," Carter said.
Carter said another issue the district faces is how students living in poverty deal with trauma. To help those students, Carter said the district has hired behavioral counselors.
"You find yourself as an educational entity trying to provide children with supports that educators are not necessarily trained to provide," she said.
Concerning state testing, Carter said many students have test anxiety, and teachers sometimes get frustrated with the emphasis on test scores.
"Education is about working with the whole child," she said.
Both Cain and Carter encouraged the community to become more involved in their local schools.
"Your presence, your investment and the time you put into our schools is what we truly need," Carter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.