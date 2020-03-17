With the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi rising daily, city of Meridian and Lauderdale County leaders met Tuesday morning with representatives from local hospitals and health centers to discuss an action plan.
The healthcare coalition, part of the local emergency planning committee, included Mayor Percy Bland and staff, Lauderdale County District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, Lauderdale County emergency management director Odie Barrett, representatives from Anderson Regional Health System, Rush Health Systems and Alliance Health Center, Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain and Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter.
The group discussed plans to set up testing sites if needed and to keep the public informed about the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
The meeting came after the state health officials reported nine new cases of the virus.
New cases were identified in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties. The state total now stands at 21, with 389 individuals tested.
Most people with COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of those infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.
The White House made a new recommendation Monday to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Total cases as of Tuesday include: Copiah (2), Forrest (3), Harrison (1), Hinds (6); Jackson (1); Leflore (4), Monroe (1) and Pearl River (2).
Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian changed its hours to 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when the hours are 1-6 p.m. All events have been canceled including The Easter Bunny. This includes all common area events, outdoor events and activities, until further notice.
Sam’s Club in Meridian is limiting the number of people who can enter the store when it opens. Only 20 people can come it at a time when the store opens, according to Josh Waters, the store manager. The store also changed its hours from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the company announced on Sunday.
