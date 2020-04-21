Lewis Robbins, the interim chief of the Meridian Police Department, resigned on Monday, Mayor Percy Bland announced Tuesday.
Robbins was appointed to the position for a period of 90 days, which was set to end on May 4, Bland said.
The city council approved Robbins' appointment in February, but still needed to vote on a permanent chief. Bland said then that other candidates would have the opportunity to interview for the position.
The mayor said Tuesday that he wanted to bring Robbins before the council for a vote several weeks ago, but he did not have the members' full support.
"He did everything that I asked him," Bland said. "At the end of the day, the executive branch and the legislative branch have got to be in agreement on things."
Police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January.
Robbins, who spent 42 years in law enforcement, retired from the Meridian Police Department in 1993.
He also worked at East Mississippi State Hospital and as the chief criminal investigator in the 10th Circuit District Attorney's Office.
Bland said Tuesday that there are four candidates interested in the position.
Capt. John Griffith will lead the department in the interim while city leaders interview candidates, Bland said.
