The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted 3-1 to confirm Charles Coleman as the city’s interim police chief.
Coleman is a 29-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He retired as a lieutenant, and is pastor of 31st Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
Coleman said he wanted to deter crime with more cameras at intersections, focus on community policing and training, make salaries more competitive and regain the public's trust.
“If you want a chief of police that will lead by example, that will lead by dedication, I’m your man," he told the council. "I think I can serve you. I think I can work with you and work for you.”
Coleman's confirmation almost didn't happen due to a disagreement about whether the vote should be for an interim or permanent position, given that Ward 2 currently has no representation on the council.
“We’ve had too many interims," said Ward 1 Council Member George Thomas. “I think it’s unfair to the police department. I think it’s unfair to you to put you on trial for a month.”
Thomas proposed removing the word "interim" from the agenda item.
Council President Kim Houston, who represents Ward 4, and Council Vice President Weston Lindemann of Ward 5 said they wanted to wait until a council member was elected to Ward 2 before voting on a permanent chief.
“Each district should have a voice in this process, especially something as major as police chief," Houston said.
The vote failed after Houston and Lindemann voted in favor of confirming Coleman as interim chief, Thomas voted "present" and Ward 3 Council Member Fannie Johnson voted in opposition.
The council later decided to table the matter before bringing it back for a new vote at the urging of the mayor.
The final vote was 3-1 with Johnson voting in opposition.
“We’re glad that he got confirmed as interim chief,” Bland said, following the meeting. “We look forward to him hitting the ground running.”
Coleman will hold the interim position for 90 days or until the council holds another vote, following the May 26 election for the Ward 2 seat, Bland said.
The seat was previously held by Tyrone Johnson, who was ousted in February after fellow council members determined he didn't live in Ward 2.
Dwayne Davis and Scott Bancroft have qualified to run in the election and a third applicant, Eddie Holt, did not meet the residency requirements, according to the city clerk's office.
Holt's attorney, Joseph Denson, said Holt appealed that decision to the Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
Denson's office said a hearing on the matter was scheduled for Wednesday.
Coleman succeeds Lewis Robbins, who had been serving as interim chief since February. Robbins resigned last month.
Benny Dubose resigned as chief in January.
Other matters
In a work session following the meeting, the city council discussed a project to enhance a section of 22nd Avenue known as Sela Ward Parkway that runs from near the old Village Fair Mall to Front Street.
The project will be funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant of approximately $1.1 million as well as $565,000 appropriated by the state legislature, according to Meridian Public Works Director Hugh Smith.
Smith said Tuesday that city leaders are asking the city council for an additional $1 million for the project out of a planned $9 million paving bond to cover expenses above the state's commitment.
Following several community meetings about 22nd Avenue, the scope of the project changed, Smith said, including plans to improve traffic light signals and structures.
The council asked for additional information and did not commit to funding the changes during the work session, according to Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.