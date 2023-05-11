Generic public works

The City of Meridian is set to mark Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 20, with two drop-off locations for tires, batteries, antifreeze and other hazardous waste items.

The event’s drop-off sites at the Public Works Complex, 311 27th Ave. South, and North Hills Shopping Center, 4531 35th Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents to bring waste that cannot be put out with the normal household garbage.

Items that will be accepted are:

• Aerosol cans

• Paint thinners

• Drain openers

• Antifreeze

• Used oil

• Tires

• Paints

• Corrosives

• Solvents

• Batteries

• Oil filters

• Fluorescent bulbs

• Yard and garden pesticides

• Cell phones

For more information, contact Contract Compliance Officer Shandrick Glass at the City of Meridian Public Works Department at 601-485-1970.

