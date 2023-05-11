The City of Meridian is set to mark Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 20, with two drop-off locations for tires, batteries, antifreeze and other hazardous waste items.
The event’s drop-off sites at the Public Works Complex, 311 27th Ave. South, and North Hills Shopping Center, 4531 35th Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents to bring waste that cannot be put out with the normal household garbage.
Items that will be accepted are:
• Aerosol cans
• Paint thinners
• Drain openers
• Antifreeze
• Used oil
• Tires
• Paints
• Corrosives
• Solvents
• Batteries
• Oil filters
• Fluorescent bulbs
• Yard and garden pesticides
• Cell phones
For more information, contact Contract Compliance Officer Shandrick Glass at the City of Meridian Public Works Department at 601-485-1970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.