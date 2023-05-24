Meridian hosts Summer ECAM workshop

Dozens of election commissioners from throughout Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District gathered in Meridian on Tuesday to hone their skills prior to fall elections at the Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi’s summer workshop.
The day-long workshop, which was held in the Kahlmus Auditorium at Mississippi State University-Meridian, gave commissioners a chance to brush up on their election laws and refresh their knowledge of voting processes.
Lauderdale County District 2 Election Commissioner Consuella Rue said ECAM holds workshops twice a year to make sure everyone involved in elections stay on top of their game.
“We cover all of the different statutes that may come up that we need to be aware of, and the processes of elections, just how to do elections,” she said.
Lauderdale County District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell said it was an honor for the county to host the ECAM workshop and the Board of Supervisors wanted to extend a warm welcome to all of the commissioners who had traveled to attend Tuesday’s event.
“We hope you enjoy your stay in Meridian,” he said.
Sen. Jeff Tate, who represents Senate District 33, which includes parts of Lauderdale County and Meridian, welcomed the commissioners from the 23 counties that make up the 3rd District. Tate, a former election commissioner for Lauderdale County, now chairs the Senate election committee and plays a key role in advancing or defeating elections-related legislation.
Tate said he was glad to have been able to pass pay increases for both the election commissioners themselves and the poll workers who man the polls on election day. Additionally, he said he was proud of the funding the legislature had allocated to help counties purchase voting equipment.
As an election commissioner, Tate was a strong advocate for a return to paper ballots and the elimination of electronic voting equipment. As a result, Lauderdale County was an early adopter of scannable paper ballots.
“I”m hoping that going forward that we’ll be able to continue to help you all with whatever needs you all have,” he said.
