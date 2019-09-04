Meridian High School band to perform at Earth’s Bounty Saturday

Members of the Meridian High School band will fill the air with music at this Saturday’s Earth’s Bounty festival, and the popular Chalk Garden will once again spark kids’ creativity.
The festival is planned for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street.
The MHS band boosters will be on hand selling baked goods and blooming onions to raise money for the band and, in exchange, the musicians will entertain Earth’s Bounty customers.
In addition, kids will be encouraged to draw their favorite fruits or vegetables on the sidewalk to create a chalk garden. Even more entertainment will be provided by Otha Barham, an Earth’s Bounty favorite.
Fresh produce will include peas, turnip greens, collards and okra. The Greater Meridian Health Clinic will also have its mobile clinic on site offering free health screenings.
The last two festivals of the 2019 season will be on the first Saturdays of October and November, plus there will be an evening market in conjunction with the MAX from 5-9 p.m.on Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.