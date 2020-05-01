Meridian gun battle leads to injury of bystander; police seek help

Meridian police are seeking help after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles Friday.
Officers responded to a report around 12:30 p.m. of a red Ford F150 four door truck chasing a white car in the 1000 block of 14th Street, police said.
The occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other as they traveled west on 14th Street.
A vehicle traveling east in the 1900 block of 14th Street was struck by one round and the female driver was grazed by the round that struck her vehicle. She was was treated and released at a local hospital, MPD Capt. John Griffith said in a news release.
The two trucks continued traveling west on 14th Street.
Detectives are working the case and following leads.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime stoppers or the Meridian Police Department.
The Crimestoppers tip line is 855-485-8477 or visit the East Mississippi Crimestoppers Facebook page or website at www.eastms.crimestoppersweb.com.
