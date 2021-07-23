College students from near and far are spending their summer in the Queen City helping local children.
The Meridian Freedom Project is hosting three interns, who are tasked with teaching and accompanying the freedom fellows on field trips.
The interns are Amy Huang from Harvard University, Christian Luvene from Meridian Community College and Derrick Dupuy from Millsaps College. Huang's internship is funded by The Harvard Mindich Program, Luvene's is through the Riley Foundation and Dupuy's internship is through the Phil Hardin Foundation.
“So far, I love this project and I'm glad I signed up,” said Luvene, an MCC sophomore who is studying to be an occupational therapist. “This internship is really helping me with my communication skills."
Dupuy, a New Orleans native and recent graduate of Millsaps College, said the internship is preparing him to become an educator.
“I've been living the dream,” he said of his summer in Meridian. “When I first started Millsaps, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher.”
At Millsaps, Dupuy majored in sociology and history. His long term goal is to earn a doctorate and become a college professor.
He said the internship is giving him the skills to become a teacher, such as time management, goal setting and creating lesson plans.
More than that, he's enjoying exposing the students to new experiences and learning opportunities this summer.
“It’s important that we build our leaders to be mentally capable and socially conscious to navigate this ever-changing world,” he said.
