Meridian firefighters moved over possible mold contamination

The City of Meridian is temporarily relocating firefighters stationed at Fire Station #9, located at 245 Briarwood Road West, to Fire Station #7, at 910 North Hills Street.
The mayor's office was made aware Tuesday morning that further testing was needed at Station #9 to determine the extent of possible mold contamination, according to a news release from the city.
"My office will work to remedy this situation as quickly and efficiently as possible," Mayor Percy Bland said in a statement.
Fire Station #9 is the department's newest station and was built in 2013, according to MFD Deputy Chief Jason Collier, who said it was closed due to water leaks, mold and construction issues.
A professional will conduct tests on the building to determine what happens next, he said. He didn't have an estimate on how long the station will be closed.
Collier said nine firefighters from Fire Station #9 will be sent to Fire Station #7.
