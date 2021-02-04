Meridian firefighters spent Thursday battling a massive blaze at three vacant buildings on the corner of 25th Avenue and Front Street.
Firefighters took the call about 7 a.m, said Meridian Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier.
One of the buildings once housed the Newell Paper Company. Collier said firefighters attempted to go inside the building, but it wasn't safe, so they used cranes to fight the fire from the outside.
Collier said the fire was contained within three hours, but he expected that fire crews would remain in the area until Thursday night to contain possible hot spots.
Collier said two of the two buildings received heavy damage and will have to be torn down. City officials are working with contractors to determine how to stabilize the walls of the two damaged buildings, he said.
As a precaution, Mississippi Power turned off power for some residents and businesses in the area. Power had been restored by 4:30 p.m., Collier said.
Collier said five stations were called to the scene and commended the firefighters for their efforts.
“The firefighters did an outstanding job,” he said.
The fire is under investigation and no one was injured, he said.
