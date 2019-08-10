Meridian firefighters battle Friday night blaze on Rubush Ave.

 Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star 

Meridian firefighters spent Friday night battling a blaze at what appears to be an abandoned house at 1000 Rubush Ave. near the old Value Fair Mall. 

Please check back for updates.

 Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star 

Meridian firefighters spent Friday night battling a blaze at what appears to be an abandoned house at 1000 Rubush Ave. near the old Value Fair Mall. 

Please check back for updates.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags