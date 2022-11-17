Meridian Fall Fest 2022 donates to LOVE's Kitchen

Submitted photo
LOVE’s Kitchen of Meridian was recently presented a donation of $20,089.36, proceeds from the 2022 Meridian Fall Fest - a joint venture of Bud & Burgers and Queen City Oktoberfest. The event was sponsored by Mitchell Distributing and First State Bank. Pictured are: John Northam, LOVE’s Kitchen Board member, and Fannie Johnson, director of LOVE’s Kitchen; and Bud & Burgers/Queen City Oktoberfest Committee members Dan Confait, Cooper Huff, Anna Grace Tanner, Peter Ochello, Katie Gough, Jason Armstrong and Merritt Barry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.