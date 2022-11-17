Meridian Fall Fest 2022 donates to LOVE's Kitchen

Submitted photo

LOVE’s Kitchen of Meridian was recently presented a donation of $20,089.36, proceeds from the 2022 Meridian Fall Fest - a joint venture of Bud & Burgers and Queen City Oktoberfest. The event was sponsored by Mitchell Distributing and First State Bank. Pictured are: John Northam, LOVE’s Kitchen Board member, and Fannie Johnson, director of LOVE’s Kitchen; and Bud & Burgers/Queen City Oktoberfest Committee members Dan Confait, Cooper Huff, Anna Grace Tanner, Peter Ochello, Katie Gough, Jason Armstrong and Merritt Barry.