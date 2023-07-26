Industry leaders and elected officials from Meridian and Lauderdale County descended on the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday as the fair recognized Meridian Day. The annual event pays tribute to the Queen City, which in turn supplies the crowd with a multitude of door prizes. Among the organizations represented were Meridian Community College, the City of Meridian, The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience, Ochsner Rush Health, Anderson Regional Medical Center and more.

