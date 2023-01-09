Meridian Mutual Credit Union was robbed Monday about noon and an unknown amount of money was taken.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said he had received a text message stating the credit union had been robbed by a suspect described as male with a black jacket and hoodie, brown work boots and gray mask.
According to the information he received, Sollie said the suspect left the scene in silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Rouge.
Meridian Mutual Credit Union is in Meridian Police Department’s jurisdiction, Sollie said.
Although he receives notifications about incidents within the city, MPD will be leading the investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.