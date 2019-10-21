Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann is calling for a judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Lindemann and others of making libelous statements on Facebook about LPK Architects, P.A. and Bob Luke, the firm's managing principal.
The original complaint filed in Lauderdale County Chancery Court on Sept. 20 alleged Lindemann and “John Does 1-50” made “false and malicious accusations attacking the reputation, character, and person of the Plaintiffs.”
The lawsuit described John Does 1-50 as potential defendants “who published...and/or republished, endorsed, or confirmed their belief in...defamatory and libelous statements.”
In a response filed Sunday, Lindemann listed more than 30 defenses, including “all statements made by Defendant in relation to Plaintiffs were truthful or made in good faith and without actual malice.”
As part of a motion to dismiss the complaint, Lindemann argued the plaintiffs made allegations that were “patently false” and that the lawsuit was “aimed at harassing the Defendant, obstructing his ability to fulfill his duties to the citizens of Meridian, Mississippi and stifling freedom (of) speech.”
According to the lawsuit filed by LPK Architects, P.A. and Luke, the false accusations included “that the Plaintiffs have engaged in fraudulent activity in the preparation and presentation” of the city's Master Plan.
The complaint included nearly 50 pages of Facebook posts and comments, many questioning the master plan.
“In our opinion, it is clear from reading Mr. Luke's complaint that this is nothing more than an attempt to obstruct Lindemann in fulfilling his duties to the citizens of Meridian and to minimize if not eliminate criticism of him and his firm,” said Matt Baldridge, Lindemann's attorney. “If this was a serious lawsuit, then he would have identified which statements from Mr. Lindemann he claims are false instead of merely attaching multiple copies of social media posts.”
Luke referred to his attorney, Andrew J. Kilpatrick, Jr., for comment.
“We will be able to substantiate the allegations as to Mr. Lindemann as well as a number of other potential defendants, some of which will be coming within the next few weeks,” Kilpatrick said in a statement Monday evening.
