Two attempts by a Meridian city council member to remove the city's chief administrative officer failed at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann proposed repealing a city ordinance that established the CAO position, saying he has questioned the need for the role.
“We’ve had so many issues with that particular person and if in the future, there's just going to be someone else to fill that spot, I wouldn't want to run into a similar situation where we've got someone who serves at the will and pleasure of the mayor, but ultimately, is just doing all of the responsbilities of the mayor's office,” Lindemann said, referring to CAO Richie McAlister. “I think we have an obligation to take action.”
The vote failed 3-2, with council members Kim Houston of Ward 4, Fannie Johnson of Ward 3 and George Thomas of Ward 1 voting against it, and Tyrone Johnson of Ward 2 and Lindemann voting in favor of it.
Thomas said the CAO position was necessary and that it involves different responsibilities than the mayor.
Lindemann's second proposal was to decrease funding for the executive salary by $90,000.
That vote failed 4-1, with Lindemann casting the only vote in favor.
Two weeks ago, Lindemann attempted to remove McAlister's salary, based on concerns about an audio recording that was posted and shared online.
Lindemann said that he was referring to a recording that appeared to be of McAlister threatening violence against Lindemann and discussing photos related to the death of Christian Andreacchio, a Meridian man who died in 2014.
Police ruled Andreacchio's death a suicide, but his mother has said the family has reason to believe he was killed.
Andreacchio's parents filed a civil lawsuit against McAlister earlier this month, accusing him of sharing their son's autopsy photos.
The lawsuit states McAlister “became deeply determined to convince a now skeptical public that Christian Andreacchio did, in fact, commit suicide.”
McAlister said he had no comment on the lawsuit.
In April, Lindemann proposed the elimination of McAlister's salary, but Mayor Percy Bland vetoed a 3-2 vote that was in favor of the pay cut.
Houston said Tuesday night that it was Bland's responsibility to take any action against McAlister.
“This is something that the mayor needs to man up and address sooner than later, because it is a reflection of his ability to lead this city,” Houston said.
Bland said he had talked about the matters in executive session, but that the position of CAO is greatly needed.
“They haven’t had to communicate with (McAlister) since April, since all of this even started,” Bland said, following the meeting. “They can communicate with myself and my other department heads, but their belief that it’s poor leadership, this administration is getting a lot of things done in this city and I just hate that politics has gotten in front of progress.”
Bland said McAlister has been on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for more than a week.
“At this point, I don’t have any plans on removing him from his position.”
