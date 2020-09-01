Meridian Civil Service Commission reverses termination of MPD Lt. Rita Jack

The Meridian Civil Service Commission Tuesday night reversed the city’s termination of Meridian Police Department Lt. Rita Jack.
Jack was fired in early August after being accused of misusing police department computer software.
Her attorney, Joseph Denson, told the commission Tuesday that Jack accidentally changed an incident report while training a group of recruits on June 17.
City attorney Kermit Kendrick told the commission that by changing the report, then saving it, she submitted a false report.
The commission’s action came after testimony from Jack and former MPD interim chief Charles Coleman, who recommended her termination.
“I have nothing against Lt. Jack,” Coleman said. “I had every intention of making her my assistant chief.”
Coleman said the altered report could harm the persons involved in the incident it documented.
“The act was so egregious, I had no choice but to recommend termination,” he said.
But Jack, who has worked for the MPD for 22 years, said the report “wouldn’t have seen the light of day.”
“This could have been corrected immediately,” she said.
In its ruling, the commission said Jack can return to the department with the stipulation that she be monitored for the first 90 days back.
Jack said she was relieved with the commission’s ruling, but was worried about showing any initiative when she returns to the department.
“They took what was thinking outside of the box….and used it against me," she said.
Kendrick said the city would evaluate if it would appeal the decision, but offered no further comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.