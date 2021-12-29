Meridian city offices to close early Wednesday
- Staff report
-
-
React to this story:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral services for Mr. Robert H. Donald III will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Quitman with the Revs. Pam Randle and Dennis Coats officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honor…
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jerry C. Scott, 69, of Meridian, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Ceciley Brown, 48, of Meridian, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Augusta McCoy, 90, of Meridian, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her residence.
Services for Cheri Renee Hembree, 52, were Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at noon, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North Chapel. Interment was in Bloomfield Cemetery. Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and leave condolences.
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends, family, former players enjoy time of fellowship with Mac Barnes
- Law enforcement reports for Dec. 22
- Coleman requests additional ADA to help with caseload
- Friends, former players excited for An Evening With Coach Mac Barnes
- Grace hits game-winner as Lamar girls edge Union in tournament championship
- SHARING THE SKIES: MSU researchers study vultures to improve aircraft safety
- Arson charge in Sunday house fire
- Birth announcements
- What was your favorite Christmas present as a child?
- BRAD DYE: Becoming a child again at Christmas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.