Meridian City Hall 
City of Meridian offices will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to reopen Monday, Jan. 3 to help reduce the spread of an increased level of COVID-19 cases for employees.
No water services will be disconnected during this time, the city said in a news release. 
Essential personnel will be available to respond to emergencies, the city said. 
Starting Monday, masks will be required for city employees and those entering city buildings.

