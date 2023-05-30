Meridian City Council unveils redistricting plan

The Meridian City Council has released a plan showing the redrawn boundaries for each of the city’s five wards based on numbers from the 2020 census.
Cities, counties and states are required to redraw the boundaries of wards and districts after each census to account for changes in population and make sure votes do not get diluted.
A public hearing for residents to weigh in on the plan is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at 5:15 p.m. and will be advertised in The Meridian Star Newspaper on June 1, 8 and 15.
Maps will also be on display at City Hall, the Lauderdale County Courthouse and the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library beginning June 1.
