The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday night to reset the Ward 2 special election for June 23.
The election was originally scheduled for April 14, and was later postponed until May 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the most recent change was due to a court matter involving Eddie Holt.
Holt applied to run for the seat, but city officials said they determined he did not live in Ward 2.
Holt appealed that decision to the Lauderdale County Circuit Court, according to his attorney, Joseph Denson, who said Holt wasn’t adequately notified of the disqualification.
Tyrone Johnson held the seat but was ousted on Feb. 21 when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in that ward.
Dwayne Davis and Scott Bancroft have qualified to run in the special election, according to the city clerk's office.
The deadline to qualify has passed.
Other matters
• The city plans to apply for a $109,157 grant to recoup some of the costs from purchasing personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies for COVID-19 and to provide additional supplies for future use, according to Public Safety Director Doug Stephens.
• Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the police department will be installing 35 cameras around the city, equipped with license plate readers and facial recognition and gunshot detection technology.
• After a lengthy discussion, the council tabled action on an order authorizing a three-year use agreement with East Coast Sox of QV Sykes Park.
The council plans to hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 22 to discuss the matter further.
