The Meridian City Council continued work sessions for the 2021 budget Monday, meeting with leaders of the police department, community development and the mayor's office.
The proposed $36 million general fund budget reflects an increase of 2.4 percent from the 2020 budget. The rate of inflation for the 12-month period ending in June was 0.6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For 2021, the police department is proposing a $9.3 million budget, an increase of more than $300,000 from 2020, records show.
The increase is due in part to expenses related to housing inmates at jails in Lauderdale and Kemper counties and an increase in rent payments for the police station, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer.
The city plans to purchase the police station, Latimer said.
Leaders also discussed paying for 58 desktops and 10 laptops with drug-seized funds, which are not part of the budget.
Community Development Director Laura Carmichael presented a proposed $1.8 million budget for her department, an increase of about $200,000 from 2020.
“A lot of this is going to be attributed to, we are asking for additional funds to tear down homes in the city,” she said. “That’s one of the main concerns we have, a lot of houses that need to be demolished, they’re blighted.”
Carmichael said her department is seeking an additional $100,000 to help demolish homes.
That amount, combined with what remains in the 2020 budget, could remove an estimated 40 to 50 homes out of about 100 on the city's list, she said.
Her department would also like to add more positions to the planning division, at a cost of about $67,000, Carmichael said.
The executive division presented a $1.6 million budget, according to Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly.
He said it includes a position for a part-time grant writer, at a cost of $25,000.
“That’s to help us to go out and get grants for such things like helping to save Lakeview (Municipal Golf Course) and to help renovate some of the downtown area,” Kelly said.
Budget work sessions for parks and recreation, finance and records and public safety and training are expected Tuesday.
