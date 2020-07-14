The Meridian City Council continued discussion Tuesday about plans for the issuance of $11.5 million in bonds for paving and infrastructure.
The council approved a resolution last month declaring the intent to issue general obligation bonds through Mississippi Development Bank, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer.
The proposed improvements include street paving and upgrades to traffic signals, road resurfacing, repairs and other special projects, according to Public Works Director Hugh Smith.
“This would help begin a real shot in the arm to address the long-term needs,” said Council President Kim Houston of Ward 4.
Smith said the city is on borrowed time.
“Those roads are continuing to decline,” he said. “Those traffic lights are outdated.”
Smith said the administration’s recommendation is for internet sales tax proceeds to be used to pay debt service on the bonds.
He said the funds, which could possibly be available in October, will not be enough to pave all the streets in Meridian.
“That number’s much higher, but I believe it gives us enough to stabilize some of the decline that we’re talking about,” he said, following the meeting.
Council Vice President Weston Lindemann of Ward 5 questioned why the city wouldn’t just use existing funds, like $4 million left over from the last budget year.
“Why pay for a $12 million bond over 15 years if we can do that in three?”
Smith said Lindemann’s proposal still incurs delayed maintenance.
The council still has to make a final decision on the bonds and plans to meet again this month.
