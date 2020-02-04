Meridian City County Council approved the appointment of Lewis Robbins Tuesday morning as interim police chief for the city.
Robbins, who has a background of 42 years in law enforcement, is retired from the Meridian Police Department and East Mississippi State Hospital.
He was appointed by Mayor Percy Bland, but the position needed approval of council.
Meridian Police Department Capt. John Griffith has held the leadership role with the department since the resignation of Police Chief Benny Dubose on Thursday.
Griffith is eligible to apply for the permanent position and has expressed an interest, Bland said.
Dubose sent a letter of resignation to the mayor on Thursday. Dubose, an MPD veteran, served as police chief from 2002 to 2009. He came out of retirement in 2014 to return to the post.
Dubose said on Friday that he resigned over a disagreement concerning the mayor's vision for the city, but didn't elaborate on his decision.
–Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
