The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved several amendments to the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020.
In several departments, salaries from unfilled positions were moved to other areas of those departments.
In the Fire Department budget, $56,360 in salaries was moved to the department’s building and machinery fund. In the Police Department budget, $50,000 was moved from salaries to professional services and $231,210 was moved from salaries to the building fund.
In the Finance and Records department, $15,000 was moved for telephone service and $35,000 was moved for utilities. Those funds came from the salaries section.
In the Parks and Recreation division, $130,000 was moved from part—time salaries to transfer and other charges, while $130,000 was moved from the general fund to the Lakeview Municipal Golf Course fund, with $105,000 budgeted for professional services and $25,000 budgeted for equipment.
In the Public Safety and Training budget, $25,000 was moved from salaries and $9,900 from benefits and retirement was moved to the building, equipment and computer sections.
In the executive budget, $6,750 was moved from the salaries section to the computer section.
The city's 2020 fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
