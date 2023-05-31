Meridian Airport plans emergency response exercise

Meridian residents may see emergency vehicles heading toward Meridian Regional Airport on Tuesday as the airport plans to conduct an emergency response exercise.
In a news release announcing the exercise, the airport authority said the drill will test the Airport Emergency Plan as well as the real-time response and coordination of the multiple agencies and jurisdictions that would be involved if an incident were to occur.
“Please don’t be alarmed if you see police, firetrucks and ambulances heading to the airport during this time,” the airport authority said in the release. “It’s strictly for the exercise.”
According to the release, the airport is required to hold a full-scale AEP test every 36 months under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
Tuesday’s exercise is expected to begin around 8 a.m. The airport does not anticipate any changes in flight arrival or departure times while the training is underway.
