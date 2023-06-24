Frequent travelers will want to mark their calendars as Meridian Regional Airport hosts a Transportation Security Agency PreCheck enrollment event.
The program, which is open to U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents, is set to run from June 26 to June 30 in the terminal conference room with hours from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. each day.
TSA PreCheck is a program that saves time for low-risk travelers by allowing them to skip some of the regular TSA screening steps. Travelers enrolled in the program don’t need to remove their belts, jackets or shoes or separate their laptops and liquids into different containers.
TSA PreCheck travelers also gain the convenience of using dedicated screening lanes at more than 200 airports across the country, allowing them to skip the line.
Meridian Regional Airport’s enrollment event is being held in collaboration with IDEMIA, an identity security company based in France. Residents will need to show proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo, as well as pay the $78 fee. Approved applications are good for five years.
Residents wishing to apply to the TSA PreCheck program can visit meridianairport.com to fill out an application and schedule an appointment for the event.
