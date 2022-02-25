Meet Rocky Rockette, The Meridian Star’s Citizen of the Year

Rocky Balboa said, “Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.”
Rocky Rockette, director of Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter, refuses to give up fighting for the animals and championing their cause in Lauderdale County.
Rockette's extraordinary commitment to the community and its animals has been recognized by The Meridian Star who have chosen him as Citizen of the Year.
A 2000 graduate of West Lauderdale, Rockette has lived in Meridian for most of his life even though he was born in Racine, Wisconsin. He began his career with the Meridian Police Department almost fifteen years ago. After five years, he transferred to Animal Control.
“Within six months, I was promoted to a senior officer, and then, a few years later, I was offered the director’s position,” he recalled.
Rockette’s days start early and end late.
Even his free time is devoted to preparing for the next week at the shelter.
“I begin each day with the intention of getting as much done as possible,” he said. “However, my days are very unpredictable, and seldom do they go as planned. Even my lunch hour is spent transporting animals to and from the vet or handling other animal control business,” he explains.
A typical day at Lauderdale County Animal Control is filled with cleaning, feeding, administering medicines, bathing, giving tours, walking dogs, facilitating adoptions, photographing, and posting pictures of available pets on their Facebook page.
In addition, Rockette must handle animal control complaints, transport animals to and from the vet clinics, network with local vets, Northern rescue agencies, and communicate with the public - all while staying on budget.
“The days are long, but they are fulfilling.” Rockette says. “I believe we are making an impact here. I want to work toward making this entity sustainable. Eventually, I want to start up a volunteer and fostering program. One day, I hope we can offer an outreach program for low-cost spay and neutering.”
New shelter
The current shelter opened in Marion in June 2021. Before that, Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian shared a site on Cooper Avenue in Meridian. The new shelter, located on Rocky Lane (named for Rockette), means the county has its own space.
Marion Mayor Larry Gill says they are proud to have this addition in their little town.
“This facility is very needed, and Rocky works hard to make it a place we can all be proud of,” he said. “His hard work is evident from the time you walk in the building.”
Family man
Gwen, his wife of 15 years, is a third grade teacher at Clarkdale. She helps write grant applications and press releases for the shelter. The Rockettes’ daughters, Halle,11, and Carrington, “Carri,” 8, are also happy to kick in by helping bathe the animals, photographing them, and walking the dogs.
Gwen Rockette believes her husband is a good steward of what is entrusted to him.
“Rocky lives by the belief that anything worth doing is worth doing right,” she said. “Our family is so proud of his efforts and positive, progressive outlook,” she says.
“My wife and kids have driven miles out of town to transport animals for us,” Rockette said. “They are always willing to lend a hand, whatever needs to be done. Of course, we also depend on the community’s support here.”
“Community support encourages us to keep going,” he added. “Knowing the community is backing us helps when facing adverse situations. The financial support helps fund things that would not be possible within my normal budget. When I took this job, I made the commitment to do what I could to provide for these creatures that can’t provide for themselves.”
“He wants the best”
Cynthia Sweet, Founder of Sweet Paws Rescue in Massachusetts, is amazed at Rockette’s dedication. Sweet Paws partners with the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. Rockette coordinates transports of shelter dogs here to shelters up north that don’t have as many rescues.
“We have been rescuing animals in the Golden Triangle area for about 10 years,” she says. “I met Rocky three years ago, and it is just a pleasure working with him. In our line of work, it is hard to do a good job; he does not do just a good job. He wants the best. He takes pride in everything he does. He cares, and he kicks butt. His motivation and his heart make him one special human being.”
“People should be acknowledged when they go above and beyond. He is most deserving of these accolades,” she adds.
Neely Bryan, director of the West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, agrees. Her shelter also partners with Sweet Paws Rescue.
“He’s a shining star, a real game changer,” she says of Rockette. “He is just who we need to represent our animals. He is tireless; he is relentless. His work ethic is second to none, and I am new here at this shelter. He has been such an invaluable resource to me. His shelter has the reputation of being one of the cleanest. He is traveling here to teach us his techniques and methods. I am honored to have him as my mentor.”
Rockette’s varsity football coach at West Lauderdale, Stan McCain, is not surprised at his former player’s perseverance.
“Even back then, he had an iron will and mind; his attitude and his outlook showed a fierce determination,” he said. “I’m so proud of him. He is just like one of my own, and we still stay in touch even though I live in Alabama now. He is most deserving of this honor, and I consider it an honor and a privilege to know him.”
Joyce Wagner, a resident of the Center Hill community, loves to support Rockette and the Shelter, helping him transport, offering food, supplies, and monetary donations.
“I met him in my neighborhood years ago when he drove out to help me rescue two dogs.” she recalls. “He came out after his normal work hours and took his personal time to recover the two dogs. He went above and beyond to help on his personal time. We have been friends ever since. He truly cares for the welfare of animals. It has been my pleasure to call him a friend.”
Rockette says while he is honored to be named Citizen of the Year, he does not do what he does for the glory.
“I do it because it is the right thing to do,” he emphasizes. “I do it because the animals of our community cannot speak for themselves, so I am here to make sure they are represented.”