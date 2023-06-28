Medical district sewer work continues

Crews with Hemphill Construction were hard at work on Tuesday as the contractor continues work to fix breaks and collapses in sewer lines throughout the city’s medical district, which runs from 18th to 22nd avenues.
The city awarded Hemphill a $9.7 million term contract for sewer repairs as part of the EPA consent decree. The medical district work is the first task order under that contract.
Public Works Director David Hodge has previously said the city plans to repave the medical district area once the underground infrastructure is repaired. The city has held off on paving until the sewer work could be completed to avoid digging up the freshly laid asphalt.
Hodge previously estimated the repairs, which began May 2, will take six to eight weeks to complete. A variety of techniques are being used in the repairs.
In May, crews were hard at work relining some of the sewer pipes in the area. The lining, which is a felt-like material, is run through the pipes followed by a blast of steam to cure an epoxy in the material. The pipe is effective at sealing cracks and leaks.
Unfortunately, not all pipes can be fixed with the lining material and there are still several places where excavation of the road is needed.
