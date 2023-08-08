After more than a year of planning, workers with Falcon Contracting began milling up asphalt along 14th Street on Monday as they prepared the roads for a fresh layer of asphalt.
The paving project, which will cover 14th Street from 22nd Avenue to Front Street Extension, is the first step of a project to repave the city’s medical district and provide better infrastructure for both patients and workers at the city’s two hospitals.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said the total paving project is expected to be about $2 million, which is being paid for with funds from a previous bond issue. Smith said Falcon Contracting has done good work for the city in the past, and he was looking forward to seeing them tackle this project as well.
“These guys really do a good job and a fast job,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”
Public Works Director David Hodge said it has taken a lot of work just to get to the point where paving is possible. Repair work on the city’s water and sewer infrastructure has been ongoing in the medical district for several months as crews worked to replace and repair damaged and collapsed lines.
Hodge said Falcon planned to mill the outside east and west lanes along 14th Street on Monday and repave them on Tuesday. Once the outside lanes are finished, traffic will be diverted to them while the inside two lanes are milled and paved.
The 14th Street project is expected to be done within the week, Hodge said.
“Then we’ll move to the heart of the medical district,” he said. “We’ll start on 18th Avenue, and we’ll go all the way to 19th, 20th and 21st avenues starting from 14th Street down to around sixth street.”
