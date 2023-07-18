Motorists traveling east on Interstate 20 will not be able get off at the Toomsuba exit until Friday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The exit ramp, exit 165, was closed Monday and will remain closed through the end of the week as crews work on a bridge repair. The exit is expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and use caution when traveling through the area as workers may be present.
