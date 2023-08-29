Generic MDOT logo

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will hold an open forum meeting Thursday to hear feedback and questions about a plan to remove a bridge along state Highway 145.

The bridge slated for removal spans Black Creek just south of Quitman.

The come-and-go style meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Quitman Public Library at 116 Water Street. The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged ask questions, share concerns and give comments on the proposed bridge removal plan.

MDOT representatives will also be on hand to explain the state agency’s plan and answer questions about the project.

Anyone needing special accommodations of auxiliary aids to attend the meeting is asked to call MDOT’s Environmental Division at 601-359-7920.

