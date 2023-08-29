...A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
THROUGH 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, NORTHWEST, WESTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL
AND SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI....
... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. a
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Ashley and Chicot counties in Arkansas.
Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison LA,
Franklin LA, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia parishes in
Louisiana. Washington, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo,
Madison MS, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale,
Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson,
Adams, Franklin MS, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis,
Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties in
Mississippi.
* WIND...Northerly winds sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 30 percent especially in SW
Mississippi, and NE Louisiana.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will
create explosive fire growth potential.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
