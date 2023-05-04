Residents traveling along Highway 39 will see an increase in activity as the Mississippi Department of Transportation works to implement safety improvements.
MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood said the project will include reconfiguring some intersections, widening lanes and more. The work will span the highway from Dale Drive to North Hills Street.
“It consists of installing operational improvements that will enhance safety,” Flood said via email. “The operational improvements consist of the installation of directional median crossovers, lane widening and intersection reconfigurations.”
Drivers traveling through the work zone are encouraged to slow down and use caution as workers may be present.
Phillips Contracting was awarded the project for a total amount of $6.2 million. The work is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.