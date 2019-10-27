A Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent was killed Saturday while clearing trees on Highway 489 in Newton County.
MDOT reported the death of Jason Boyd in a news release Sunday morning.
“We’re asking everyone to keep the Boyd family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss,” Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director, said in a statement. “Jason served the state with distinction for over 12 years. MDOT frontline workers like Jason are often the first responders as they work to clear trees from our roadways following severe weather.”
Tree removal operations are critical for MDOT frontline workers to get state highways open as quickly as possible for other storm response efforts, according to the news release.
An investigation into the accident continues.
