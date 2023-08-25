Residents looking for work will want to mark their calendars as the Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to host a job fair for its central district Wednesday in Newton.
The state agency is looking for workers in a variety of positions, including maintenance and engineering technicians and supervisors. On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair.
The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MDOT District Five headquarters, located at 7759 Highway 80 in Newton.
For more information about open positions at MDOT and how to apply, visit gomdot.com/careers.
