Residents looking for work will want to mark their calendars as the Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to host a job fair for its central district Wednesday in Newton.

The state agency is looking for workers in a variety of positions, including maintenance and engineering technicians and supervisors. On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair.

The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MDOT District Five headquarters, located at 7759 Highway 80 in Newton.

For more information about open positions at MDOT and how to apply, visit gomdot.com/careers.

 

